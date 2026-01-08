Encounter with terrorists begins in Kathua, search ops on

13:40

"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police Jammu said in a post on X.The IGP further added, "Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Op." More details are awaited.





Earlier, a separate encounter occurred in the Sohan area of Udhampur district, where SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army, acting on intelligence inputs, came in contact with terrorists. -- ANI

A major combing and search operation is currently underway in the forest area of Kamadh Nullah in Kathua district following an encounter between security forces and terrorists, said the officials. An exchange of fire had taken place on Wednesday between the J&K Police and terrorists.