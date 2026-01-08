El Nino Or La Nina: What Will It Be In 2026?

07:17





Though it is still very early days and any prediction made six months in advance has a greater chance of getting wrong and also unless the 'spring barrier' is passed, nothing can be said with certainty.





But some sections of world meteorologists have started predicting an 'evolving' El Nino around May and June 2026, which is just when the Indian monsoon starts gathering steam.





According to the World Climate Service, the 'Spring Barrier' is often used to highlight the uncertainty in the outlook for ENSO (the El Nino - Southern Oscillation) in the first half of the year, and it conveys the general idea that ENSO forecasts are intrinsically more uncertain, or less skilful, in connection with Northern Hemisphere spring.





El Nino not only causes 'below normal' monsoon rains in India but also can sometimes lead to long breaks within the four month June to September season.





Also, all El Nino induced cumulative all India 'below normal' monsoon does not have a direct role in impacting farm production if temporal and spatial distribution of the rains is good. The last time El Nino had some impact on the Indian monsoon was in 2018 which was negated by 'neutral' Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).





For now, big global weather forecasting agencies such as Australian Weather Bureau or the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in their December updates have just predicted La Nia to persist for the next month or two, with a 68 per cent chance of it transitioning to ENSO-neutral conditions most likely in January-March 2026. La Nina is opposite of El Nino and benefits the Indian monsoon.





But, some models studied by specialised weather forecasting resources such as Severe Weather Europe, which is an online resource for weather forecasts, outlooks, long-range trends based on the latest forecast data show that an El Nio is likely to return in 2026, strengthening in the second half of the year and lasting through the 2026 and 2027 season.









-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard





As the world entered 2026, there is a growing interest among meteorologists and climate watchers on whether 2026 will turn out to be a full blown or evolving El Nino year, something which has consequences for India's monsoon and also agricultural production and general economic growth.