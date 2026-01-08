HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED tried to seize TMC's data during I-PAC raid: Mamata

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
12:57
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that ED officials were attempting to seize TMC's hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during a search operation at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata. 

She described the raid at the residence of Jain as politically motivated and unconstitutional. I-PAC also looks after the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress. Banerjee made the allegations after emerging from Jain's Loudon Street residence here, where searches have been underway since Thursday morning. 

Search operations were also being conducted at the office of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the consultancy firm Jain heads. Claiming that the ED was trying to access the ruling party's internal strategy, candidate lists and confidential digital material, Banerjee said such information had no link to any financial probe.

"They are trying to take our party's hard disk, strategy and plans. Is it the duty of the ED to collect political parties' documents?" the chief minister asked, launching a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Calling the exercise an act of intimidation, Banerjee said, "This is not law enforcement, this is political vendetta. The home minister is behaving like the nastiest home minister, not someone who protects the country."

The exact nature of the searches and details of the case being probed were not immediately clear. There was no official statement from the ED or the I-PAC till the filing of this report. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unprecedented strain with US, says Venezuela
LIVE! Unprecedented strain with US, says Venezuela

Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water
Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water

Several residents of Greater Noida's Delta 1 Sector fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, prompting health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the supply line, officials and residents said.

'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'
'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'

'Trump had done a deal with the current regime minus Maduro. The current regime is giving Trump entry into Venezuelan oil. They are obeying him and doing whatever he says.''They are happy because they have saved their heads by...

Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil
Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil

American Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said that United States President Donald Trump has given a green light to the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill which would give leverage against India, China, and Brazil to stop them from...

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO