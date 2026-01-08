HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED raids in six states in govt jobs scam case

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
11:42
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday undertook searches at 15 locations in six states as part of a money laundering probe into a scam under which fraudulent joining letters for government jobs were sent, officials said. 

An organised gang is under the scanner of the agency. 

The Patna office of the ED is conducting searches in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the officials said. They said the scam was initially detected in the name of Railways but an in-depth investigation found that it covers over 40 other government organisations and departments including Forests, RRB (railway recruitment board), India Post, Income Tax Department, some high courts, PWD, Bihar government, Delhi Development Authority, Rajasthan secretariat and others. 

The gang used fake email accounts impersonating official government domains to send fraudulent joining letters, the ED found. To gain trust of the aspirants, the gang paid initial salaries for 2-3 months to some victims who were fraudulently placed in organisations like RPF (Railway Protection Force), Railway TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) and technician etc.

Locations in Muzaffarpur and Motihari in Bihar, Kolkata in West Bengal, Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor, and Kodur in Kerala, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Rajkot (Gujarat), Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, the officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unprecedented strain with US, says Venezuela
LIVE! Unprecedented strain with US, says Venezuela

Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water
Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water

Several residents of Greater Noida's Delta 1 Sector fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, prompting health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the supply line, officials and residents said.

'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'
'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'

'Trump had done a deal with the current regime minus Maduro. The current regime is giving Trump entry into Venezuelan oil. They are obeying him and doing whatever he says.''They are happy because they have saved their heads by...

Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil
Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil

American Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said that United States President Donald Trump has given a green light to the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill which would give leverage against India, China, and Brazil to stop them from...

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO