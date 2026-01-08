BJP has turned Shinde's Sena into a doormat: Uddhav

20:25

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party has the tendency to use its allies and discard them, and it has reduced the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction to a "doormat".

In an interview to PTI Videos, Thackeray referred to the local alliances formed by the BJP with the Congress in Ambernath Municipal Council and with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Akot in Akola.

The former Maharashtra chief minister pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party had formed an alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP in the past, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had once called for ridding the country of the RSS, has been its ally.

"BJP's tendency is to use and throw. This bad tendency was not there during Atal ji's (Atal Bihari Vajpyee) time. The BJP has turned the Shinde-led Shiv Sena into a doormat," Thackeray said.





Shinde, notably, split the Shiv Sena led by Thackeray in June 2022, and formed a government with the BJP's support.

Following the civic polls last month, the BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch rival, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to win power in Ambernath Municipal Council in neighbouring Thane district, sidelining Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The BJP also forged an alliance with the AIMIM in Akot Municipal Council, but it was scrapped following a rebuke by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. -- PTI