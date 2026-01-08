HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
B'desh Air Chief meets Asim Munir amid strained India ties

Thu, 08 January 2026
22:03
Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan met Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir on Thursday and discussed bilateral defence cooperation.

During the meeting at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military cooperation were discussed, the military said in a statement.

"Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening professional collaboration, training exchanges and defence ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh," it said.

Bangladesh's air chief lauded the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces and appreciated their contributions towards regional peace and stability, the statement said. 

Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering enduring defence relations with Bangladesh, it added.

Separately, Bangladesh's air chief called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, according to another statement by the military.

They discussed matters of mutual professional interest, the evolving regional security paradigm, and avenues for further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's commitment to regional maritime peace and stability through its various initiatives, it said.

Khan acknowledged the high professional standards of the Pakistan Navy and expressed his desire to enhance collaboration between the two brotherly nations' armed forces, it added.

The two military leaders agreed on the importance of increasing the frequency of high-level exchanges and joint training exercises to foster greater synergy, it said.

On Wednesday, Khan met Pakistan Air Force chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and held talks on "potential procurement" of JF-Thunder fighter jets by Dhaka, the Pakistani military said. -- PTI 

