HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Bangladeshi Muslims' to touch 40% of Assam population: Himanta

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
19:16
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that "Bangladeshi Muslims" could constitute nearly 40 per cent of the state's population in the next Census.

The chief minister asserted earlier that a demographic change has been happening in the northeastern state over the decades, with a steady increase in the population of Muslims of Bangladeshi origin.

"The Census will bring more unfortunate news for Assam. The number of Bangladeshi Muslims will touch nearly 40 per cent (of total state's population)," Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a government programme in North Lakhimpur.

In July last, Sarma had claimed that the population of Muslims in Assam would be almost equal to that of the Hindus by 2041 if the current growth rate continued.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam had 1.07 crore Muslims (34.22 per cent) and 1.92 crore Hindus (61.47 per cent) out of a total population of 3.12 crore.

The nationwide Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases -- houselisting and housing census from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027. The exercise, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarma also said all BJP MLAs and booth-level agents (BLAs) have been instructed to flag "any doubtful person" during the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state. 

"We will try that all doubtful Miya Muslim votes are cut. I have instructed all MLAs and BLAs to flag any doubtful person and register complaints through the proper process," he said.

Rejecting opposition allegation that the names of people not supporting the BJP was being deleted from the voters' list, Sarma said, "If Congress or any party thinks that eligible names have not been included, they can approach the authorities. However, the process is not by giving press conference, but through filing up the relevant forms (for inclusion/ exclusion of names in electoral rolls)."

He also took a swipe at the Congress, claiming that the party has lost relevance in the state and said, "Except for the illegal Bangladeshis, which indigenous person will vote for Congress?" -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'desh suspends visa services in India amid strained ties
LIVE! B'desh suspends visa services in India amid strained ties

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

WhatsApp audio messages spread mosque demolition rumour: Cops
WhatsApp audio messages spread mosque demolition rumour: Cops

According to police, rumours claiming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was demolishing the mosque spread primarily through voice notes shared across community, religious and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups ahead of a court-ordered...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO