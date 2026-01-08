HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Bangladesh: BNP leader shot dead in Dhaka

Thu, 08 January 2026
09:03
There have communal clashes in Bangladesh for over a year
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir was shot dead, while Abu Sufian Masud, General Secretary of the Karwan Bazar Van Association, was injured in a shooting, local media reported.

Musabbir was the former general secretary of Dhaka City North Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 8:40 pm in the Tejturi Bazar area behind Bashundhara Market in the capital, where unidentified gunmen opened fire targeting them.

The death of Musabbir was confirmed by Fazlul Karim, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (ADC) of the Tejgaon Division. He said, "Two people were shot in an alley beside Star Kabab. Among them, Musabbir was killed. Another person was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

Around 8:00 pm, assailants on motorcycles opened fire in front of Star Kabab at Karwan Bazar after crossing Farmgate. Musabbir and Abu Sufian were critically injured by the gunshots. Musabbir was first taken to BRB Hospital, where he later died.

According to The Daily Star, Musabbir had attended a programme near the Super Star Hotel earlier in the evening with a group of Shariatpur residents. After the programme ended, Musabbir and Masud were walking along a nearby lane when two attackers opened fire at them before fleeing the scene. -- ANI

