      
Air India takes delivery of its first line fit Dreamliner in over eight years

Thu, 08 January 2026
13:12
Tata Group-owned Air India has taken delivery of the first line fit Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which is also the first Dreamliner to join the airline's fleet in more than eight years. 

An official on Thursday said Air India completed the title transfer of the Dreamliner at the Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle on January 7. After inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft, also first line fit Dreamliner to be taken by Air India after privatisation in January 2022, is expected to arrive in India in the next few days. The new aircraft has a three class configuration -- economy, premium economy and business class seats. 

The last line fit Dreamliner that was acquired by Air India was in October 2017 when the carrier was under the government ownership. Generally, line-fit refers to an aircraft specifically made for a particular airline.

According to the official, the latest aircraft is the airline's first wide-body and 52nd overall delivery from the 220 Boeing jets ordered in 2023. Air India Express has already taken delivery of 51 narrow-body Boeing 737-8s, including its first line fit plane that was inducted in late December. -- PTI

