HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 booked for raising over Rs 4cr to 'support' Palestine

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
22:30
image
Four persons were booked in Maharashtra's Beed district for collecting more than Rs 4 crore fraudulently claiming it was to support Palestine amid the war with Israel, a police official said on Thursday.
  
Since fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, the overall Palestinian death toll stands at 71,391, while another 171,279 have been wounded. More than 400 deaths have been reported since a ceasefire was reached to halt fighting in Gaza in October.

"Local police and its anti-terrorism unit had specific information about suspected terror funding. A search was conducted at Patrud village in Majalgaon. The accused have collected over Rs 4 crore in the name of support to Palestine," the official said.

"The money was collected in the bank account of a trust not registered with the charity commissioner. This makes the collection of funds illegal. A case of cheating and fraud has been registered by Majalgaon rural police against the four, two of whom have been arrested," he said.

Police is verifying if the accused have links with any proscribed organisation and if the amount collected by them was part of terror funding, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US
3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US

The US Coast Guard seized a Russian oil tanker, the Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The crew includes three Indian citizens. Moscow has protested the seizure, calling it a violation of international maritime law and demanding humane...

LIVE! Russia calls US seizure of oil tanker as 'neo-colonialist'
LIVE! Russia calls US seizure of oil tanker as 'neo-colonialist'

After failed alliance move,12 Maha Cong councillors join BJP
After failed alliance move,12 Maha Cong councillors join BJP

Twelve newly-elected councillors in the Ambernath Municipal Council, suspended by the Congress for joining a post-poll front led by the BJP, have formally joined the saffron party. The Congress criticized the BJP, highlighting the...

BJP has turned Shinde's Shiv Sena into doormat: Uddhav
BJP has turned Shinde's Shiv Sena into doormat: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray asserts that his alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray is permanent, dismissing speculation about their unity ahead of civic elections.

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO