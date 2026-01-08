100+ people killed during US raid of Venezuela

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local time) stated that Washington is working closely with interim authorities in Venezuela, who have agreed to release millions of barrels of sanctioned crude to the US, underscoring Washington's leverage over the South American nation's oil supplies following the US' "large-scale strike" in Caracas.

During a White House press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump Administration is in "close correspondence" with Venezuela's interim leaders and stressed that their decisions continue to be shaped by American engagement and influence.

"The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States," Leavitt said.