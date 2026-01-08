HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

100+ people killed during US raid of Venezuela

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
08:11
image
The US attack on Venezuela to seize the country's President Nicolas Maduro killed at least 100 people, according to the country's interior minister.

"So far, and I say so far, there are 100 dead, 100. And a similar number of injured," Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday. Read more here. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local time) stated that Washington is working closely with interim authorities in Venezuela, who have agreed to release millions of barrels of sanctioned crude to the US, underscoring Washington's leverage over the South American nation's oil supplies following the US' "large-scale strike" in Caracas.
 
During a White House press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump Administration is in "close correspondence" with Venezuela's interim leaders and stressed that their decisions continue to be shaped by American engagement and influence.
 
"The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States," Leavitt said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods
LIVE! Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker
Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker

According to a statement cited by TASS, the Russian foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring reports that the US military has boarded the tanker Mariner, originally Bella 1, on the high seas, noting that Russian citizens are among...

Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!
Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!

The 14-year-old became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.

Hadi's party rejects police chargesheet, warns of stir
Hadi's party rejects police chargesheet, warns of stir

Slain Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi's party rejects the police chargesheet in his murder case, accusing the state machinery of involvement. The party warns of potential retaliation if justice is not served, alleging a...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO