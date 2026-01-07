YouTuber from Andhra held for circulation of child sexual abuse content

19:16





The accused has been active as a YouTuber since 2018 and operated a YouTube channel ViralHub007, wherein objectionable and child-abusive content was uploaded and circulated, a release from police said.





The content included interviews of minors (below 18 years of age), it said.





On October 16, 2025, the Cyber Crime Police, the Hyderabad registered a case after noticing child abuserelated videos circulating on the YouTube channel Viral Hub (@ViralHub007).





Upon technical analysis and verification, it was confirmed that the content was in clear violation of child protection laws and provisions of cyber laws.





Based on digital evidence collected during the investigation, the accused was identified, traced, and arrested, it said. -- PTI

A 39-year-old YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for allegedly creating, uploading, and circulating child sexual abuse content through social media platforms, the police said on Wednesday.