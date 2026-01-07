HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

YouTuber from Andhra held for circulation of child sexual abuse content

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
19:16
image
A 39-year-old YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for allegedly creating, uploading, and circulating child sexual abuse content through social media platforms, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been active as a YouTuber since 2018 and operated a YouTube channel ViralHub007,  wherein objectionable and child-abusive content was uploaded and circulated, a release from police said. 

The content included interviews of minors (below 18 years of age), it said.

On October 16, 2025, the Cyber Crime Police, the Hyderabad registered a case after noticing child abuserelated videos circulating on the YouTube channel Viral Hub (@ViralHub007).

Upon technical analysis and verification, it was confirmed that the content was in clear violation of child protection laws and provisions of cyber laws.

Based on digital evidence collected during the investigation, the accused was identified, traced, and arrested, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US forces board Venezuela-linked oil tanker
LIVE! US forces board Venezuela-linked oil tanker

Fadnavis fumes as BJP ties up with Congress, AIMIM
Fadnavis fumes as BJP ties up with Congress, AIMIM

The Bharatiya Janata Party has entered into post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in some municipal councils in Maharashtra, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday rejected the...

Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!
Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!

The 14-year-old became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.

5 held after violence erupts during demolition in Delhi
5 held after violence erupts during demolition in Delhi

Violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area early Wednesday, with some people pelting stones at police personnel, leaving five of them injured.

'About 30-35 people broke barricades, indulged in rioting'
'About 30-35 people broke barricades, indulged in rioting'

A group allegedly protested and clashed with police during an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi, resulting in injuries and detentions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO