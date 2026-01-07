HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
10:44
Representational image
Representational image
A woman in Gurugram literally took a cab driver for a ride when she refused to pay the fare after an hours-long drive and threatened him with police action, authorities said. 

According to police, cab driver Ziauddin filed a complaint alleging that a female passenger, Jyoti Dalal, booked a ride with him at 8 am Tuesday and asked him to take her to Sector 31, then to the bus stand, and then to Cyber City. 

"She asked for some money, and I gave her Rs 700. She ate and drank at various places, and I made all the payments. In the afternoon, when I demanded she pay and end the ride, she became enraged," Ziauddin, a native of Dhana village in Nuh district, said. 

The driver alleged that Dalal threatened to frame him for theft or molestation, and went to the Sector 29 Police Station, where she created a ruckus. After she left, Ziauddin explained the matter to the police, and it dawned on them that Dalal was the same person who had earlier conned a cab driver, as well as a salon. 

Dalal scammed a salon of Rs 20,000 and refused to pay Rs 2,000 to a cab driver, police said. In February 2024, a video of Dalal arguing with a cab driver over the fare went viral. "We have registered an FIR against Jyoti Dalal under fraud and other sections of BNS. A probe is underway, and she will be arrested soon," said Sector 29 Police Station SHO Ravi Kumar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare
LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare

Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque
Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque

At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday.

US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House
US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House

The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering 'a range of options' to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh
Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'
'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'

'This daylight robbery of elections is happening in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai city, so you can imagine what they will do to win elections in the interiors of India.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO