HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

UP govt to replace polythene bags with organic pots made from cow dung

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
23:57
File image
File image
In a push towards making Uttar Pradesh plastic-free, the state government has decided to replace polythene grow bags with organic pots made from cow dung for plantation activities across the state. 

According to a press statement, the production of cow dung-based organic pots will be undertaken in nearly 7,000 gaushalas across UP under the chief minister's self-reliant gaushala model. 

The initiative aims not only to curb plastic usage but also to generate large-scale employment opportunities at the district level, particularly for cattle rearers, women self-help groups and young entrepreneurs. 

According to the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission, around five crore organic pots are planned to be manufactured this year for use in the state's large-scale plantation drives. 

These pots will gradually replace polythene bags currently used in nurseries and afforestation programmes. Gau Seva Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said a special plan has been prepared in line with the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

"It has been decided that plants under the mass plantation campaign will be planted in cow dung-based organic pots instead of polythene. We are planning the production of nearly five crore such pots," he said. 

Gupta said discussions have already been held with Forest Minister Arun Saxena to ensure large-scale adoption of these organic pots in nurseries across the state. 

He added that the initiative would strengthen cow conservation, environmental protection, cleanliness and the vision of self-reliant gaushalas. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held
LIVE! J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

J-K: Forces strengthen cordon after encounter with terrorists
J-K: Forces strengthen cordon after encounter with terrorists

Security forces have strengthened the cordon in a remote forest area of Kathua district following an encounter with terrorists. A search operation was launched after reports of terrorist presence in Kahog village of Billawar. Intense...

Govt examines X reply on Grok misuse over obscene content
Govt examines X reply on Grok misuse over obscene content

Sources told PTI that X has submitted their response, and it is under examination.

Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold
Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed after the Central Board Of Film Certification referred the film to a revising committee over complaints related to religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO