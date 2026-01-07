HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Two killed after fire at commercial building in Mumbai

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
23:22
image
Two persons died after a fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area on Wednesday evening, civic officials said. 

The fire erupted at 6.36 pm on the third floor of Tex Centre, Narayan Plaza Building, in the eastern suburb of Andheri, they said. 

A civic official said Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel doused the blaze after three hours of efforts. 

The entire four-storey building was smoke logged due to the blaze. 

Two people were found unconscious in an office in the building and were rescued by firefighters, but were later declared "brought dead" at hospitals, the official said. As per the official, the deceased were identified as Bhagvan Pitale (30) and Sumant Jadhav (28), and they were declared brought dead at Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital, respectively. 

The blaze, which was confined to Unit No. 303 of M/s Neocell Industries, spread across an area of around 1,500 square feet and involved electric wiring and installations, lithium-ion batteries, office files, furniture, wooden partitions, glass windows, doors and a false ceiling, he said. 

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held
LIVE! J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

J-K: Forces strengthen cordon after encounter with terrorists
J-K: Forces strengthen cordon after encounter with terrorists

Security forces have strengthened the cordon in a remote forest area of Kathua district following an encounter with terrorists. A search operation was launched after reports of terrorist presence in Kahog village of Billawar. Intense...

Govt examines X reply on Grok misuse over obscene content
Govt examines X reply on Grok misuse over obscene content

Sources told PTI that X has submitted their response, and it is under examination.

Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold
Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed after the Central Board Of Film Certification referred the film to a revising committee over complaints related to religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO