TN CM Stalin's car suffers technical issue

23:41





According to the police, Stalin was on his way from Dindigul to Madurai after taking part in a government function.





"There was no flat tyre. It was a minor issue. As the car was proceeding towards Madurai, the driver realised some technical problem in one of the wheels. He immediately parked the vehicle safely on the road," a senior police official told PTI.





"The chief minister later resumed his journey in another vehicle to Madurai airport," he added. -- PTI

