TDB ex-president Padmakumar's bail plea rejected in Sabarimala gold theft case

Kollam Vigilance Court denied the relief to Padmakumar, also a former CPI-M MLA, after the prosecution opposed his bail plea on the ground that there was sufficient evidence on record to prove the offence against him, public prosecutor Siju Rajan said.





The court had in December last year rejected the bail plea of the former Travancore Devaswom Board president in the case related to loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. Padmakumar is an accused in both cases, which are being probed by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Kerala high court.





The former TDB president has already moved the high court against the dismissal of his earlier bail plea. -- PTI

A Kerala court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former TDB president A Padmakumar in a case involving loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.