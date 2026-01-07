HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Six-year-old girl murdered after abduction in Bengaluru

Wed, 07 January 2026
A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered near Whitefield in east Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the victim is the daughter of a migrant worker from West Bengal. 

The girl's father lodged a complaint on January 6, stating that his daughter went missing from January 5 afternoon, and suspected the role of a person, also a migrant worker from West Bengal, who lived nearby. 

The father had suspected the role of the person, as he was seen in the vicinity of his makeshift house, where the girl was playing. 

On realising that their daughter was missing, the family searched for her, and later the police were also informed. 

The girl's body was later found in a dry drain nearby, in migrant colony at Pattandur Agrahara. 

According to the police, prima facie it appears that the girl was strangled to death and there were no signs of sexual assault. 

The exact reason for the killing is yet to be ascertained, they said. -- PTI

