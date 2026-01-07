HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
SC to hear wife's plea challenging Wangchuk's detention tomorrow

Wed, 07 January 2026
Jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to January 8 the hearing of a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under the National Security Act. 

A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice P B Varale deferred the matter. 

"Tomorrow? My brother (Justice Varale) wanted to go through this matter," Justice Kumar observed. 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sonam, agreed to the suggestion. 

The matter was earlier heard by a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. 

The plea claims the detention is illegal and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights. 

On November 24, the top court deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Angmo. 

On October 29, the court sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea of Angmo. 

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. 

The government had accused him of inciting the violence. -- PTI

