SC grants protection from arrest to singer Neha Singh Rathore

The Supreme Court on Wednesday
granted interim protection from arrest to folk singer Neha Singh
Rathore in a case filed against her over a social media post on the
Pahalgam terror attack.
The said comments allegedly targeted Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party in
connection with the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and
Kashmir.
A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar issued
notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case,
and said no coercive steps shall be taken against her.
The top court
directed Rathore to appear before the Investigating Officer and
cooperate in the probe.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on
December 5 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by
the folk singer.
It had observed that Rathore had not cooperated with
the investigation despite directions issued by an earlier bench that had
dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the FIR.
The FIR against
Rathore was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on April
27, and the investigation is underway.
The FIR accused Rathore of
targeting a particular religious community and threatening the unity of
the country.
She challenged the FIR filed against her by one Abhay
Pratap Singh at the Hazratganj Police Station in the last week of April.
Singh accused Rathore of having 'repeatedly attempted to incite one
community against another on religious grounds'.
Rathore contended in
her plea that she had been wrongfully implicated under several sections
of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including promoting communal
hatred, disturbing public peace, and endangering the sovereignty, unity,
and integrity of India.
She also faces charges under the Information
Technology Act. -- PTI