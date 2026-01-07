HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia moves to rescue tanker chased by US Navy

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
12:00
image
An empty oil tanker, formerly known as Bella 1, has become the latest point of a face-off between the United States and Russia as the latter sent naval assets including a submarine to bring it back, as per a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

As per the WSJ report, Bella 1 has been trying to evade the US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight.

The vessel failed to dock in Venezuela and load with oil. Although the ship is empty, the US Coast Guard pursued it into the Atlantic in a bid to crack down on a fleet of tankers that ferry illicit oil around the world, including black-market oil sold by Russia, as reported by Wall Street Journal.

Earlier in December, the vessel's crew engaged in fisticuffs against the US law agencies who tried to board the vessel in December and steamed into the Atlantic.

Russia has been concerned by US seizures of tankers that ferry its oil around the world.

On Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said it was monitoring 'with concern' the situation surrounding the tanker, according to state news agency RIA.

Meanwhile, the US military's Southern Command said in a post on X on Tuesday that it was ready to 'stand against sanctioned vessels in the region.'

'Always ready to serve: SOUTH COM remains ready to support our U.S Government agency partners in standing against sanctioned vessels and actors transiting through this region. Our sea services are vigilant, agile, and postured to track vessels of interest. When the call comes, we will be there,' the US Southern Command said.

The US Coast Guard has continued to trail the ship into the Eastern Atlantic, where it is now sailing about 300 miles south of Iceland toward the North Sea, according to AIS positioning, WSJ reported.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I opted out of BPL, wasn't dropped: Indian presenter
LIVE! I opted out of BPL, wasn't dropped: Indian presenter

Modi said to me, 'Sir can I please see you?': Trump
Modi said to me, 'Sir can I please see you?': Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday boasted about India-US defence cooperation, claiming that India's order for 68 Apache attack helicopters was delayed by five years and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally raised...

BJP threatens Ajit Pawar with 'pages from the past'
BJP threatens Ajit Pawar with 'pages from the past'

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should refrain from criticising the saffron outfit and not force it to open 'pages from the past'.

Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh
Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

How Gadchiroli Broke The Maoist Backbone
How Gadchiroli Broke The Maoist Backbone

'The turning point was June 22, 2024, when the senior-most Maoist commander of Gadchiroli surrendered with his entire team. That single moment shattered their confidence and triggered mass surrenders across regions.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO