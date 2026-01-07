HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Riddle Of The Kumbh and Bhutte Ka Shorba

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
10:55
image
"When the Maha Kumbh began in 2025 in Allahabad I had no plans to attend it. It looked massively big, full of enormous, thick crowds that would take huge courage to navigate.

"And although Kumbhs are indeed the most intriguing spectacles of India, unlike the millions who headed there, I had no FOMO, or journalistic curiosity to follow in their footsteps, no matter how unusual the event was going to be.

"Any faint FOMO I might have had ended the day dear friend Dr Rajesh M Parikh presented me with his book, coauthored with Namas Bhojani, titled The Power Of Faith: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.A neuropsychiatrist of more than 40 years standing at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital, but more than that a Renaissance man with myriad amazing interests, and above all a warm, wonderful human being, one of Dr Parikh's numerous pursuits is capturing beautiful photographs. 

"And he had put together a powerful picture book on the Kumbh along with Bhojani, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer, who has shot all over the world."

Zelda Pande on Kumbh-inspired recipes, the book and the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. Read more here.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare
LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare

Modi said to me, 'Sir can I please see you?': Trump
Modi said to me, 'Sir can I please see you?': Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday boasted about India-US defence cooperation, claiming that India's order for 68 Apache attack helicopters was delayed by five years and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally raised...

Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque
Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque

At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday.

BJP threatens Ajit Pawar with 'pages from the past'
BJP threatens Ajit Pawar with 'pages from the past'

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should refrain from criticising the saffron outfit and not force it to open 'pages from the past'.

Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh
Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO