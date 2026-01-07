Riddle Of The Kumbh and Bhutte Ka Shorba

10:55





"And although Kumbhs are indeed the most intriguing spectacles of India, unlike the millions who headed there, I had no FOMO, or journalistic curiosity to follow in their footsteps, no matter how unusual the event was going to be.





"Any faint FOMO I might have had ended the day dear friend Dr Rajesh M Parikh presented me with his book, coauthored with Namas Bhojani, titled The Power Of Faith: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.A neuropsychiatrist of more than 40 years standing at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital, but more than that a Renaissance man with myriad amazing interests, and above all a warm, wonderful human being, one of Dr Parikh's numerous pursuits is capturing beautiful photographs.





"And he had put together a powerful picture book on the Kumbh along with Bhojani, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer, who has shot all over the world."





Zelda Pande on Kumbh-inspired recipes, the book and the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. Read more on Kumbh-inspired recipes, the book and the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. Read more here.

"When the Maha Kumbh began in 2025 in Allahabad I had no plans to attend it. It looked massively big, full of enormous, thick crowds that would take huge courage to navigate.