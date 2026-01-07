Riddle Of The Kumbh and Bhutte Ka Shorba

"When the Maha Kumbh began in 2025 in Allahabad I had no plans to attend it. It looked massively big, full of enormous, thick crowds that would take huge courage to navigate.
"And although Kumbhs are indeed the most intriguing spectacles of India, unlike the millions who headed there, I had no FOMO, or journalistic curiosity to follow in their footsteps, no matter how unusual the event was going to be.
"Any faint FOMO I might have had ended the day dear friend Dr Rajesh M Parikh presented me with his book, coauthored with Namas Bhojani, titled The Power Of Faith: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.A neuropsychiatrist of more than 40 years standing at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital, but more than that a Renaissance man with myriad amazing interests, and above all a warm, wonderful human being, one of Dr Parikh's numerous pursuits is capturing beautiful photographs.
"And he had put together a powerful picture book on the Kumbh along with Bhojani, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer, who has shot all over the world."
Zelda Pande
on Kumbh-inspired recipes, the book and the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.