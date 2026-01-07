HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Ready and willing to serve: Machado reacts to Trump

Wed, 07 January 2026
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Tuesday said she is "ready and willing to serve" the country, adding that the people of Venezuela have already made their choice. 

Speaking to CBS News following the capture of Nicolas Maduro, Machado said Venezuela's future depends on the collective decision of its people.

"Well, the people of Venezuela have already chosen. And and there's something that feel proud about is how Venewars have understand that this is a personal individual decision. It's not a matter only of leadership. It's a matter of a whole society need to do what it takes to take responsibility for our own future," Machado said. 

When asked whether that meant she should be Venezuela's next leader, Machado said, "Yes, absolutely yes. And we have a president-elect. we are ready and willing to serve our people as we have been mandated". 

This comes as Machado, a former legislator, had won the opposition primary to contest the 2024 presidential election against Nicolas Maduro.

However, the Maduro government later barred her from running. Retired diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez was then named as the opposition's presidential candidate in her place, CBS news reported. US President Donald Trump had earlier questioned Machado's credibility as a potential leader of Venezuela. 

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader," Trump said, referring to Machado. "She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country. She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect," he said. 

In the interview with CBS, Machado further noted that her opposition coalition already has a president-elect in Edmundo Gonzalez. Venezuela is currently being led by interim president Delcy Rodriguez, a close ally of Maduro. Machado criticised Rodriguez, saying she is "nothing but like a moderate" and that "nobody trusts her," referring to her role in the Maduro government. -- ANI

