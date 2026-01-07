President Reagan's son dies

06:31





The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced the death saying, "... mourns the passing of Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy. Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan's ideals. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen, Cameron, Ashley, and the entire Reagan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of former US President Ronald Reagan, has died. He was 80.