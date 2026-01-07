HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

President Reagan's son dies

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
06:31
image
Michael Reagan, the eldest son of former US President Ronald Reagan, has died. He was 80.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced the death saying, "... mourns the passing of Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy. Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan's ideals. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen, Cameron, Ashley, and the entire Reagan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I will get impeached, says Trump
LIVE! I will get impeached, says Trump

Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump
Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that "Prime Minister Modi came to see me, 'Sir, may I see you please'. Yes."

NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur
NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur

The investigation into the twin blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district has been handed over to the NIA. The blasts injured two people and have further escalated tensions in the state.

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Amartya Sen gets summons for SIR hearing, EC says...
Amartya Sen gets summons for SIR hearing, EC says...

The Election Commission (EC) clarified that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is not required to appear for a hearing regarding discrepancies in the spelling of his name in the voter list. The correction will be handled administratively. The EC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO