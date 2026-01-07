HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM Modi, Netanyahu speak on fight against terror

Wed, 07 January 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said they also reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.

"Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel," Modi said. 

"We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead," he said.

Modi said they also exchanged views on the regional situation. 

