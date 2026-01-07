HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No intention to demean Vilasrao: Maha BJP chief

Wed, 07 January 2026
07:48
Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding his remarks about late former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, following a strong reaction from actor Riteish Deshmukh, the son of the former CM.

Chavan, while addressing an election rally in Latur on Monday, expressed confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, citing strong enthusiasm among party workers in Latur and suggested that the influence and legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh would no longer hold sway in the city. 

Clarifying his remarks, Chavan, in a video statement released by his office, said his comments were not intended to disrespect Vilasrao Deshmukh. "Vilasrao Deshmukh was a very tall leader, and my statement was in no way against him," he said. -- ANI

