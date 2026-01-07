Modi's three-day Guj visit from Jan 10, to host German Chancellor

22:00





One of the highlights of the visit will be Modi leading the Shaurya Yatra', a one-kilometre-long roadshow featuring 108 horses, as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.





Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot.





"Modi will reach the Somnath temple near Veraval on the evening of January 10 as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', state minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.





The Swabhiman Parv is being celebrated to mark the resilience of Indian civilisation, symbolised by the rebuilding of the Somnath temple, which was repeatedly ravaged by foreign invaders beginning with Mahmud of Ghazni's attack nearly 1,000 years ago.





Year-long celebrations are being organised at the Lord Shiva temple located on the Arabian Sea coast in Gujarat's Saurashtra region.





"After his arrival in Somnath, the prime minister will attend a drone show at the temple premises and chair a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in his capacity as its chairman," Vaghani told reporters.





On January 11, Modi will offer prayers at the temple, garland the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the shrine, and lead the grand Shaurya Yatra' featuring 108 horses to the venue of his public address in the afternoon. -- PTI

