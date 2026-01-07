HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Mob tries to attack AIMIM ex-MP in Maha's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Wed, 07 January 2026
20:15
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel/File image
A group of people on Wednesday allegedly tried to attack a vehicle carrying former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while he was campaigning for party nominees for the upcoming civic polls, an official said. 

The incident took place in the Jinsi area in the afternoon, an official said. 

A group backing a rival candidate in the city's Baijipura area rushed towards Jaleel as he was campaigning along with AIMIM workers. 

Jaleel got into his car, but the group allegedly started punching on the vehicle, the police said. 

"We have used appropriate force to control the situation. There were 30-35 people in the mob. The police have started the process to register an offence. The area is now peaceful," a senior police official told PTI over the phone. 

Jaleel later told reporters that the rival candidate has many illegal businesses and even sends ration meant for kids to other states. 

"We never inducted such persons into our party. We should find out who they all backed in the last assembly polls," he said. 

Jaleel also claimed that the alleged attackers have links with the BJP. 

He accused state ministers Atul Save and Sanjay Shirsat of inciting the group, a charge Save has rubbished. 

"I have taken valid permission for the campaign. If the police cannot handle the situation, they can tell us. We will see what we can do. We want to contest the elections democratically. We will conduct a rally there again. A handful of goons cannot stop us," he said. -- PTI

