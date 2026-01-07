HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamdani took oath on an 18th century Quran

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
07:06
image
New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani shares an interesting insight into his swearing-in ceremony last week. 

Sharing some images on X, he writes, "When I swore in at midnight at the old City Hall subway station last week, I had the honor of doing so on Arturo Schomburg's 18th-century Qur'an. This manuscript was copied in Ottoman Syria, and is written in black ink with red highlighting the text's divisions - no ornate decoration, it belonged to the everyday reader, and it now belongs to all New Yorkers as part of our City's next chapter. Check it out at the @nypl Main Branch, exhibit opens today."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I will get impeached, says Trump
LIVE! I will get impeached, says Trump

Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump
Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that "Prime Minister Modi came to see me, 'Sir, may I see you please'. Yes."

NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur
NIA takes over probe of twin blasts in Manipur

The investigation into the twin blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district has been handed over to the NIA. The blasts injured two people and have further escalated tensions in the state.

Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Amartya Sen gets summons for SIR hearing, EC says...
Amartya Sen gets summons for SIR hearing, EC says...

The Election Commission (EC) clarified that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is not required to appear for a hearing regarding discrepancies in the spelling of his name in the voter list. The correction will be handled administratively. The EC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO