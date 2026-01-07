Mamdani took oath on an 18th century Quran

07:06





Sharing some images on X, he writes, "When I swore in at midnight at the old City Hall subway station last week, I had the honor of doing so on Arturo Schomburg's 18th-century Qur'an. This manuscript was copied in Ottoman Syria, and is written in black ink with red highlighting the text's divisions - no ornate decoration, it belonged to the everyday reader, and it now belongs to all New Yorkers as part of our City's next chapter. Check it out at the @nypl Main Branch, exhibit opens today."

New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani shares an interesting insight into his swearing-in ceremony last week.