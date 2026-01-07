HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kin of Indian woman killed in US want international warrant

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
10:09
image
The family of Nikitha Godishala, an Indian national found dead in the US, has called for the immediate issuance of an international arrest warrant against the primary suspect, who is believed to have fled to India.

Godishala's kin are in touch with the US authorities to bring her mortal remains to Hyderabad. The 27 year-old woman of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. 

Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26. The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma's arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India. 

"He (Arjun Sharma) should be arrested by issuing an international arrest warrant and punished sternly," a family member told PTI on Tuesday. Nikitha's father Anand and mother, who is a heart patient, have been in grief since they came to know about the tragedy, he said. 

 The process of repatriation of the body is underway. The family got in touch with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, who had said that he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to repatriate the body to India. 

According to the victim's father, Nikitha came to know that Sharma had taken loans from many people and was planning to leave for India. The suspect had called Nikitha on the pretext of repaying the debt before "killing" her. 

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC is providing consular support and is in touch with Godishala's family. Nikitha, elder daughter of Anand, was living in the US for the last four years and was employed as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health after completing her MS in the US. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare
LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare

Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque
Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque

At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday.

US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House
US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House

The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering 'a range of options' to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh
Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'
'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'

'This daylight robbery of elections is happening in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai city, so you can imagine what they will do to win elections in the interiors of India.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO