Key Bishnoi aide deported from US; held at Delhi airport

Wed, 07 January 2026
17:40
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right)/File image
A key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Aman Bhainswal facing an Interpol Red Notice, was repatriated from the US on Wednesday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said.

Wanted by the Haryana police, Bhainswal is facing charges of offences related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

The CBI obtained an Interpol Red Notice against Bhainswal at the request of the Haryana police.

"The accused is a notorious criminal and key member of an organised criminal gang, namely the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was earlier arrested in India and was later granted bail. However, he did not face trial and subsequently absconded," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Based on the Interpol Red Notice, Bhainswal was traced and geolocated in the US. -- PTI

