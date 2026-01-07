Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their son 'Vihaan', share first pic

17:50

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal./ Image courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram





The two, on Wednesday, took to their Instagram account to share a joint post announcing the good news.





They also posted an adorable picture showing Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their son's tiny hand placed together.





Alongside the photo, the duo added a caption announcing their son's name as 'Vihaan Kaushal,' further expressing their feelings as new parents.





"Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal vihaan kaushl Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post. -- ANI

