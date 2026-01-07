HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
India concerned at developments in Venezuela: Jaishankar

Wed, 07 January 2026
09:15
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) said India is concerned about the recent developments in Venezuela, marking the first strong public statement after the latest US actions in the South American country. 

"Yes, we are concerned at developments in Venezuela. We would urge all parties to sit down and come to the position of well being and safety of the people of Venezuela because at the end of the day that is our concern and we would want Venezuela the country with whom over many many years we had very good relations. So we would like the people to come out well," Jaishankar said. 

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties. 

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also expressed deep concern over the situation in Venezuela and called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. In a statement, the MEA said it was closely monitoring the developments in the country. 

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the MEA said. 

The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance. -- ANI

