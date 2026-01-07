I will get impeached, says Trump

05:51





"You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don't win the midterms...they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said, as quoted by The Hill. "I'll get impeached," he added, highlighting the 2026 midterm elections as crucial for his political future. During his address, Trump acknowledged the historical pattern of incumbent parties losing seats in midterm elections and expressed concern about public dissatisfaction with his leadership and the economy.





"We will have a successful presidency. I will say that... But even if it's a successful presidency--and it's been nothing like what we're doing--we had a very good day," Trump said. "But they say when you win the presidency, you lose the midterms. You're all brilliant people. You've been in the business longer than I have. I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on in the mind of the public," he added. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed his concerns over the 2026 midterm elections at a House Republican caucus retreat in Washington, warning that if the Grand Old Party fails to retain control of the House in November, the Democrats will find a "reason" to impeach him.