I opted out of BPL, wasn't dropped: Indian presenter

Wed, 07 January 2026
11:17
Cricket presenter Ridhima Pathak issues a statement after the Bangladesh Cricket Board says she was dropped from the Bangladesh Premier League. 

On her Instagram handle, Ridhima writes: 

"Truth matters.

"In the last few hours, there's been a narrative suggesting I was "dropped" from the BPL.

"That is not true.

"I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment.

"I've been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion. That won't change. I'll continue to stand for integrity, for clarity, and for the spirit of the game.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out with support. Your messages mean more than you know.

"Cricket deserves truth. Period. No further comments from my side."

Ridhima was scheduled to host the Dhaka edition of this year's BPL, but she was allegedly 'dropped' from the presentation team before arriving in Bangladesh. The current edition of the BPL began in Sylhet. 
 
The BPL authorities also introduced significant new elements to the presentation and commentary panels this season. 

