HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Four of family among six trampled to death by wild elephant in Jharkhand

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
10:23
Representational image
Representational image
At least six people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death in two separate attacks by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday. 

The tusker, which had attacked several people in the last few days, entered the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late on Tuesday and killed the six people, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan told PTI. 

Four people were also injured in the elephant attack, another forest official said. The elephant had claimed the lives of seven people, including three members of a family, a day ago, Narayan said. Teams of forest officials with experts from West Bengal's Bankura district have been engaged to drive away the elephant back into the forest, the official said. Meanwhile, several trains have been cancelled in the area due to the movement of elephants. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare
LIVE! Woman threatens cabbie with molestation charge over fare

Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque
Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque

At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday.

US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House
US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House

The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering 'a range of options' to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh
Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'
'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'

'This daylight robbery of elections is happening in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai city, so you can imagine what they will do to win elections in the interiors of India.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO