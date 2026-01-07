First FY26 GDP Advance Estimates Today; Growth Seen At 7.4% Or Above

06:49





This will be the final GDP-related data release based on the 2011-2012 base year, ahead of the rollout of a new national accounts series with a 2022-2023 base next month.





The first advance estimates would offer the earliest official projection on annual growth and form the basis for key calculations in the 2026-2027 Union Budget, including fiscal deficit, spending and debt ratios. These also would underpin policy assumptions on tax buoyancy, state-wise devolution, and borrowing requirements.





-- Himanshi Bhardwaj, Business Standard

A number of economists expect India's economy to expand by 7.4 per cent or more in 2025-26, as the National Statistical Office prepares to publish the first advance estimates of GDP for the ongoing financial year on Wednesday.