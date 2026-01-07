HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dhurandhar becomes biggest Hindi film ever

Wed, 07 January 2026
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a nett India collection of over Rs 831 crore, the makers said on Wednesday.

With its Day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at Rs 5.70 crore nett, the Ranveer Singh-starrer's total India nett collection climbed to Rs 831.40 crore, placing it at the No. 1 spot among all Hindi releases to date.

'History has been rewritten. With Tuesday's collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success,' the makers said in a statement.

The top position was earlier occupied by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 2023 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The Telugu movie had earned Rs 830 crore in Hindi. The other highest-earning Hindi titles are Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and horror comedy Stree 2, which had earned Rs 643 crore and 627 crore respectively.

The India box office break-up shows a robust run across weeks, with Rs 218 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 261.50 crore in week two, Rs 189.30 crore in week three and Rs 115.70 crore in week four.

The film added Rs 35.80 crore over its fifth weekend before continuing its steady run during the weekdays.

Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller, which is directed and written by Dhar. Featuring Singh in the lead role, the film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. 

The film, which has led to polarising reactions from many critics and people in India, is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.

Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. 

Meanwhile, Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films congratulated the team of Dhurandhar on its achievement. 'DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),' the production banner said in a note posted on its official social media pages. -- PTI

