Delhi riots case: Gulfisha Fatima walks out of Tihar jail

The remaining three accused, for whom the release orders were issued early Wednesday, are also expected to be freed once all procedural formalities are completed.





Earlier in the day, a Delhi court issued release orders for the four accused after they furnished bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each with two local sureties, as directed by the Supreme Court.





The fifth accused, who was also granted bail by the apex court on Monday, did not appear before the court to furnish bail bonds.





The court noted that all bail conditions had been complied with and passed the orders for their release after Delhi police submitted verification reports of the sureties and documents.





The Supreme Court had on Monday denied relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, observing that a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was made out against them, but granted bail to the five accused, citing a hierarchy of participation.





With regard to Fatima's case, the top court said she did not exercise independent command, resource control, or strategic oversight over multiple protest sites during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. -- PTI

