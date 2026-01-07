HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi riots case: Gulfisha Fatima walks out of Tihar jail

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
23:05
image
Gulfisha Fatima, one of the accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday, hours after a Delhi court issued her release orders following bail from the Supreme Court, jail sources said. 

The remaining three accused, for whom the release orders were issued early Wednesday, are also expected to be freed once all procedural formalities are completed. 

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court issued release orders for the four accused after they furnished bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each with two local sureties, as directed by the Supreme Court. 

The fifth accused, who was also granted bail by the apex court on Monday, did not appear before the court to furnish bail bonds. 

The court noted that all bail conditions had been complied with and passed the orders for their release after Delhi police submitted verification reports of the sureties and documents. 

The Supreme Court had on Monday denied relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, observing that a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was made out against them, but granted bail to the five accused, citing a hierarchy of participation. 

With regard to Fatima's case, the top court said she did not exercise independent command, resource control, or strategic oversight over multiple protest sites during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

LIVE! Russia asks US to return its citizens from seized tanker
LIVE! Russia asks US to return its citizens from seized tanker

Hindu youth jumps into canal to escape mob in B'desh, dies
Hindu youth jumps into canal to escape mob in B'desh, dies

A 25-year-old Hindu man died after jumping into a canal to escape a mob which accused him of theft in northwestern Bangladesh, in the latest incident of violence targeting the minority community. The incident highlights rising concerns...

Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold
Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed after the Central Board Of Film Certification referred the film to a revising committee over complaints related to religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces.

Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!
Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!

The 14-year-old became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO