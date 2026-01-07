HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cops injured at anti-encroachment drive near Delhi mosque

Wed, 07 January 2026
At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday. 

The clashes erupted when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court. 

During the operation, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, triggering chaos at the site. Police later said the situation was brought under control with measured force.

According to police, extensive law and order arrangements were made in advance, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones. Coordination meetings were held with members of local peace committees. Normalcy was restored shortly after the incident, police said in a statement. -- PTI

