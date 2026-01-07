China slams US 'bullying' over Venezuela sovereignty

22:12





Addressing a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, when asked about the US administration urging Venezuela's acting president to sever economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba and partner exclusively with the US, said that such demands "seriously breach international law" and amount to coercion that threatens Venezuela's sovereign rights.





She emphasised that Venezuela is a sovereign state with permanent control over its natural resources and economic activity, and that the lawful rights and interests of China and other partner nations must be upheld.





"Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full permanent sovereignty over all its natural resources and economic activities. The US blatantly used force against Venezuela and asked the country to "favour" America with regard to its oil reserves. Such bullying seriously breaches international law, infringes on Venezuela's sovereignty, and violates the rights of the Venezuelan people. China strongly condemns this. Let me stress that the lawful rights and interests of China and other countries in Venezuela must be protected," the Chinese spokesperson said. -- ANI

