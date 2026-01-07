HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China slams US 'bullying' over Venezuela sovereignty

Wed, 07 January 2026
22:12
China on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States' actions against Venezuela, branding Washington's demands and use of force over the South American nation as "bullying" that violates international law, infringes on the country's sovereignty, and undermines the rights of its people.

Addressing a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, when asked about the US administration urging Venezuela's acting president to sever economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba and partner exclusively with the US, said that such demands "seriously breach international law" and amount to coercion that threatens Venezuela's sovereign rights.

She emphasised that Venezuela is a sovereign state with permanent control over its natural resources and economic activity, and that the lawful rights and interests of China and other partner nations must be upheld.

"Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full permanent sovereignty over all its natural resources and economic activities. The US blatantly used force against Venezuela and asked the country to "favour" America with regard to its oil reserves. Such bullying seriously breaches international law, infringes on Venezuela's sovereignty, and violates the rights of the Venezuelan people. China strongly condemns this. Let me stress that the lawful rights and interests of China and other countries in Venezuela must be protected," the Chinese spokesperson said. --  ANI

