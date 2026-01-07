Burglar held for theft at actor Abhimanyu's home; Rs 1.37-cr valuables recovered

22:28





The accused was identified by police as Manoj Mohan Rathod, a resident of the adjoining Palghar district.





During investigations, it came to light that Rathod was also involved in at least 14 other cases of theft registered at various police stations in Mumbai and its nearby areas, an official said.





According to the official, the theft at the actor's bungalow at Lokhandwala in Andheri (West) occurred on the intervening night of December 29-30, when an unidentified person entered the residence through the bathroom window and made off with gold, diamond, silver ornaments and other valuables besides cash along with the safe in which it was kept.





Based on a complaint filed by the 82-year-old mother of the actor, a case was registered against the unidentified thief. -- PTI

The police arrested a 40-year-old man with a criminal record for committing theft at actor Abhimanyu Singh's residence in Mumbai and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.37 crore, officials said on Wednesday.