HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 07 January 2026
Share:
18:12
image
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiment. 

Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged the markets lower, traders said. 

However, buying on select blue-chip counters and lower crude prices in the international market supported equities, they added. 

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.20 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 84,961.14. 

During the day, it dropped 445.85 points or 0.52 percent to 84,617.49. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 37.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to 26,140.75. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, Power Grid, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

TOP STORIES

Fadnavis fumes as BJP ties up with Congress, AIMIM
Fadnavis fumes as BJP ties up with Congress, AIMIM

The Bharatiya Janata Party has entered into post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in some municipal councils in Maharashtra, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday rejected the...

LIVE! Key Bishnoi aide deported from US; held at Delhi airport
LIVE! Key Bishnoi aide deported from US; held at Delhi airport

India's GDP estimated to grow at 7.4% in FY26
India's GDP estimated to grow at 7.4% in FY26

The Indian economy is likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of better performance of manufacturing and services sectors, as per the government data released on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!
Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!

The 14-year-old became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.

Cong suspends 12 councillors for tieup with BJP in Maha
Cong suspends 12 councillors for tieup with BJP in Maha

The Congress party has suspended 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council and its block president for forming an alliance with the BJP after recent civic polls. The BJP, along with the Congress and NCP,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO