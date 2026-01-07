BSE Sensex top losers today

18:12





Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged the markets lower, traders said.





However, buying on select blue-chip counters and lower crude prices in the international market supported equities, they added.





In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.20 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 84,961.14.





During the day, it dropped 445.85 points or 0.52 percent to 84,617.49.





The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 37.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to 26,140.75.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, Power Grid, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiment.