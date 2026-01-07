HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
B'desh to resume direct flights with Pak from Jan 29

Wed, 07 January 2026
Bangladesh's flag carrier will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Pakistan's largest city Karachi from January 29, restoring nonstop air connectivity between the two countries after over a decade, officials said on Wednesday. 

Initially, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, on the Dhaka-Karachi route, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported, quoting a press release issued by the airlines. 

The flight will depart Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm. 

The return flight will depart Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am, it said. 

The development comes amid growing bonhomie between Bangladesh and Pakistan following the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime in 2024, with Dhaka and Islamabad taking steps in recent months to rebuild diplomatic, trade and people-to-people ties after years of strained relations. 

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971. 

Though the shortest route between Dhaka and Karachi is through Indian airspace, it is not immediately known whether Bangladesh has secured the necessary clearance from New Delhi for overflight permissions. 

Quoting Biman officials, news portal tbsnews.net reported discussions with Pakistani regulators had been ongoing for several months to reopen the Dhaka-Karachi route, which last saw direct operations in 2012. 

The re-launch follows formal approval from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, which has cleared Biman to operate on the route and to use designated air corridors within Pakistani airspace, the officials said. -- PTI

B'desh to resume direct flights with Pak from Jan 29
