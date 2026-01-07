HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh: Hindu youth drowns while fleeing mob

Wed, 07 January 2026
In another incident involving a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, a man identified as Mithun Sarkar died after he was chased by miscreants who claimed he was a suspect of theft. While he was being chased Sarkar was forced to jump into a water body where he drowned and died.

"In the northern district of Naogaon in Bangladesh, in an area called Mohadevpur, a Hindu young man named Mithun Sarkar was chased by a mob accusing him of theft. He jumped into the water and after he jumped in, he died. The police were informed and they recovered his body with the help of the fire service", Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Police Super (SP) of Naogoan, told ANI over the phone on Wednesday.

"We are conducting a post-mortem on Mithun Sarkar's body and investigating the incident", he added, without elaborating.

As the date of the 13th National Parliamentary Election in Bangladesh draws nearer, communal violence is increasing at an alarming rate.

In December alone, at least 51 incidents of violence were reported.

These included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples and land, looting and arson, four cases of arrest and torture on false allegations of religious defamation and being 'agents of RAW', one attempted rape, and three incidents of physical assault, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said in a statement.

The trend of violence has continued into the first week of January this year.

On January 2, 96 decimals of paddy land belonging to Satya Ranjan Das in Ramgati, Lakshmipur, were set on fire.

On January 3, businessman Khokan Chandra Das was hacked and set on fire, leading to his death in Shariatpur.

On the same day at dawn, the family of Milan Das in Ward No. 4 of Amuchia Union under Boalkhali Upazila in Chattogram was held hostage during a robbery.

A similar incident occurred the same day at Sanu Das's home in Homna, Cumilla, from which 10 bhori of gold ornaments, 12 bhori of silver, and cash totalling 20,000 taka were looted, the statement said. -- ANI

