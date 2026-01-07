Anbumani faction of PMK joins NDA

14:43

Anbumani Ramadoss





AIADMK leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu.





Ramadoss met the AIADMK general secretary at his residence in Chennai to formally join the coalition, whose other constituent is the BJP.





"PMK has joined our alliance. More parties will join the alliance soon," Palaniswami told reporters.





The seat allocation for PMK has been decided and will be made known later, he added.





The PMK leader said that he came into the NDA fold to defeat the "anti-people" ruling DMK.





Palaniswami exuded confidence that the NDA will ensure a strong mandate and that the "AIADMK will form government with individual majority".





The alliance partners will sincerely strive for this, he added.





PMK is split between its founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani, following a power struggle between the two leaders.





The party was part of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.





Elections to 234 assembly seats are likely in March-April this year.

