Why Vivek Ramaswamy quit social media

Tue, 06 January 2026
11:36
It is the start of the new year, and it is customary for people across the world to make resolutions. Some falter those, while some persevere to abide by them. Take, for example, US Ohio Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who, in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, said that he would leave social media this year as a part of his new year resolution.

"I plan to become a social-media teetotaler in 2026. On New Year's Eve, I deleted X and Instagram from my phone," he said in the opinion piece. Ramaswamy then said that his team would use the social media platforms to campaign on his behalf. He would spend time with real voters himself, and said it would make him 'happier'. 

"There's a fine line between using the internet to distribute your message and inadvertently allowing constant internet feedback to alter your message. That isn't using social media; it's letting social media use you," Ramaswamy opined in the Wall Street Journal. 

Ramaswamy then explained how social media initially aimed to connect leaders with the voters, as it helped in getting real-time feedback. But modern social media algorithm is skewed due to the extensive use of bots. As a person clicks on a post, similar posts pop up with the same viewpoint, alienating the leader from the masses. 

"Social media offers a tempting alternative: free, abundant real-time feedback. It creates the impression that you're hearing directly from "the people" and responding in kind. Modern social media is increasingly disconnected from the electorate. The messages you're most likely to see are the most negative and bombastic, because they're most likely to receive rapid "likes" and "reposts"--and that drives revenue for social media content creators," he said. -- ANI

