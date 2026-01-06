HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Maduro's capture is a blow to China

Tue, 06 January 2026
12:32
As US special forces were in the final stages of planning a daring nighttime operation into the heart of the Venezuelan capital, President Nicols Maduro was posing for photographs with China's top envoy to Latin America and lavishing praise on Beijing's leadership.

"I thank President Xi Jinping for his continued brotherhood, like an older brother," Maduro told Chinese diplomat Qiu Xiaoqi, as laughter echoed through the exchange at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

Hours later, Maduro was snatched from his bedroom by elite Delta Force commandos from the US Army and China was staring at the stark reality it had just lost one of its staunchest partners in Latin America.

Read more here. 

