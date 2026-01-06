HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We set the terms: US on Venezuela

Tue, 06 January 2026
08:50
Maduro lands at the Manhattan Heliport. Pic: Ryan Murphy/Reuters
US Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on Monday (local time) outlined the administration's position on Venezuela. Miller said, "President United States has asked Secretary Rubio, who also helped his lead National Security Advisor, to direct enforcement of the President's post guidance and direction to be the lead on this process. But obviously there's many other elements involved. You have energy policy, Treasury policy, financial policy, military policy. It's a big team, a group of people." 

"We have an oil embargo on Venezuela for them to do any kind of commerce they need our permission. We have our massive fleet, our Armada still present there. This is an active and ongoing US government, military operation. So of course, we set the terms and conditions," he added. According to Miller, US leverage over Venezuela is extensive. He asserted that Washington maintains an oil embargo requiring US approval for Venezuelan commerce and claimed that American naval forces remain deployed in the region.

"We are very much getting full, complete and total cooperation from the Government of Venezuela. And as a result of that cooperation, the people of Venezuela are going to become richer than they ever have before. And of course, the United States is going to benefit from this massively in terms of economic, security and military cooperation, Counter Narcotics, counter terrorism, and every other division of our security. This is a President Trump achieved with this brilliant, decisive military operation in Venezuela these last several months, culminating, of course, in the assault force to capture Maduro. It's one of the greatest strategic shifts, rebalancing of power and military victories that have happened in the history of our country," he said. 

Miller credited President Trump with what he called a "brilliant, decisive military operation in Venezuela," claiming it culminated in an "assault force to capture Maduro." -- ANI

