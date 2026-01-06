HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uttarakhand govt ready for any probe in Ankita Bhandari case: Dhami

Tue, 06 January 2026
File image of a Mahila Congress protest seeking justice for family of Ankita Bhandari./ANI Photo
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the Uttarakhand government is prepared for any investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, adding that a final decision would be taken only after consulting her parents and following their wishes.

Opposition parties have been holding protests, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister alleged a conspiracy to disturb the peace in the state by using a name mentioned in a leaked audio clip. 

He pointed out that BJP state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam did not visit Uttarakhand between September 10 and 20, 2022, the period in question.

Dhami noted that the the people of the state have expressed their views with sensitivity, and Ankita's parents remain the most affected.

"I will speak with her parents as the 'Mukhya Sevak' (chief servant) of the state. After discussing the matter with them and studying the legal aspects, we will proceed in accordance with their wishes to ensure justice for their daughter," the chief minister said. -- PTI

